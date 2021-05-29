Florida State Men’s Golf in Sixth at NCAA Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (Seminoles.com) — The top-seeded Florida State Men’s Golf team had a productive first round at the NCAA Championship held at Grayhawk Golf Club, ending the day in sixth after shooting a 1-over 281 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

With two rounds left to play before only the Top 15 teams are kept, the Seminoles put themselves in good position early to make the first initial cut of the finals.

Senior John Pak finished with a 32 on his final nine holes to lead the Seminole charge toward their back nine, which included an eagle on the par-5, 562-yard fourth hole. Pak also had consecutive birdies on holes 6 and 7 to aid the Seminoles greatly in their team score. The nation’s top-ranked golfer had three birdies in his opening round and is tied for fifth after shooting 2-under.

Graduate student Vincent Norrman is tied for 17th after finishing 1-under with a 69. Norrman also had an eagle when he dropped a ‘2’ on the par-4, 430-yard 14th hole. He added a par-5 birdie on the fourth hole, which was a hole the Seminoles played well on the day with one eagle, two birdies and two pars.

Freshman Frederik Kjettrup led FSU with five birdies and tied for 43rd after shooting 1-over with a 71. He ended his round with a birdie on the par-4, 468-yard ninth hole.

Freshman Brett Roberts is tied for 74th a 3-over, while Cole Anderson is tied for 87th at 4-over.

Texas Tech (first place; -4), Sam Houston (-2) and Pepperdine (-1) were the only teams to card under par scores at Grayhawk through the first round.

FSU tees off at 9:10 a.m. ET/6:10 a.m. PT on Saturday in the second round.

