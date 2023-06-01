Florida State men's golf finishes season in NCAA match play semifinals for second time in program history

(WTXL) — The season came to a close Tuesday night for the Florida State men's golf team, but what a season it was. For just the second time in program history, the Seminoles reached the NCAA match play semifinals, but it ended in heartbreak.

"250-60 teams start the year," said head coach Trey Jones. "Thirty make it the Finals, and only one will leave really happy. We gave ourselves situations, so I can't ask anymore from them because they did everything we asked them to do."

Against Florida, the Seminoles held a 2-0 lead, but couldn't pick up another point. The final pairing went 21 holes before Florida clinched. It's a finish that Jones said will leave a chip on this team's shoulder, but the good news? They're young. The Seminoles had no seniors on their roster this season, and two freshman played in the semifinals, and they'll no doubt be ready to roll next season.

"Of the final eight teams in the national championship, they were all 60-70% seniors," he said. "We were by far the youngest team out there. Next year, we'll have to go in with the mentality you still have to work like you're not that good. If we get in that situation again, we'll be better prepared than anyone out there."