Florida State Men’s Golf Ends 2021-22 Year at NCAA Championship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — A very encouraging year for 17th-seeded Florida State Men’s Golf came to an end on Sunday evening as it finished outside the Top 15 cutline at the NCAA Championship held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Seminoles tied for 21st at the end of the third round of stroke play, effectively ending a year in which they had to replace two All-America starters in John Pak and Vincent Normann yet found their way back to Grayhawk because several golfers stepped up their game.

Redshirt sophomore Cole Anderson, who tied for 34th in stroke play at 7-over, will be one of the nine individuals of non-advancing teams who will compete for the individual national championship on Monday. Teammate Dan Bradbury used a clutch closing stretch with two birdies in his final three holes to also advance to Monday’s individual round.

Anderson tees off at 3:23 p.m. ET on Monday while Bradbury goes off at 3:12 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel will carry the individual national championship live on Monday from 5-9 p.m. ET.

Teeing off in the afternoon, many scores were higher as the day went on due to the wind picking up speed. The Seminoles shot 16-over on Sunday and finished at 47-over (291-300-296) for the tournament.

Anderson shot a 4-over 74 in the third round, using two birdies on a couple of difficult par-4 holes. Bradbury had FSU’s best round of the day at 1-over 71, and tied for 49th overall at 9-over. He shot 2-under for the tournament on par 5 scoring.

Freshman Patrick McCann substituted in Sunday’s third round and shot a 7-over 77 with a counting score. Sophomore Brett Roberts played well in FSU’s final round with a 4-over 74, while sophomore Frederik Kjettrup shot an 80.

Top-ranked Oklahoma is first in stroke play heading into Monday’s team round where only the Top 8 move on to match play. Fellow ACC schools North Carolina (fourth) and Georgia Tech (T14) have made the first cut.