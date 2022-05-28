Florida State men's golf completes opening round at NCAA national tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The No. 18 Florida State Men’s Golf Team had a solid performance in round one of the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona at Grayhawk Golf Club.

Shooting a combined 11-over par 291, the Seminoles finished the day tied for 11th.

Cole Anderson was the lead scorer for the day, shooting a team low 1-under par 71.

The par 70 course proved just how tough of a challenge it is by not allowing a single team to shoot under par. Vanderbilt is the team leader of the tournament at +2, with the lowest individuals, Harry Hillier of Kansas and Brendan Valdes, shooting a 2-under par 68.

Anderson played a terrific round of golf after shooting a 1-over par 71, capturing three birdies for the day with two on the back to finish the nine at one under. His current placement at 15th was due to his outstanding even par play on par 3’s and par 5’s, as well as his +1 play on par 4’s, putting him near the top of the player stats leaderboard.

In his four career rounds played in the NCAA Championship Final, his score of 71 on Friday was his lowest yet.

Anderson puts himself in great position for round two, beating his own score of a 74 (+4) in round one from last year’s NCAA Championship at Grayhawk. He continues to be a vital asset to the team with his consistent play over the season.

Senior transfers Daniel Bradbury and Michael Sakane are each tied for 42nd after shooting two pairs of a 3-over 73. Both teammates birdied No. 4 for the day, the only one of their rounds.

Sakane started off his front-nine with a near perfect slate up until his bogey on No. 18, which seemed to be one of the hardest holes for the Seminoles. No. 18 cost the team a total of five strokes, with Anderson being the only player to par it.

Sophomore Frederik Kjettrup had a terrific front-nine, capturing an opening birdie on No. 10 and another on hole 17. After shooting 1-over on the front, Kjettrup faced trouble at the turn, double-bogeying No. 1 followed by a bogey on hole 2. He recovered nicely, shooting even-par on his last seven holes. Kjettrup is currently T62.

Kjettrups’ freshman year performance at the Championship proved to be one of great importance after shooting four- day rounds of 71-75-69-71, helping advance the team into match play.

The team’s year-round No. 1 golfer and newly acquainted 2022 All-ACC Men’s Golf Team member is one to look out for to go low in the days ahead.

Sophomore Brett Roberts shot one of his highest scores since the Watersound Invitational in February. The NCAA Palm Beach Regional Champion started off each of his nines in great fashion after birdying No. 10 and No. 1, but struggled to stay consistent with a double bogey on both the front and back-nine.

Although Roberts isn’t currently near the top of the leaderboard, his phenomenal play of 19-under in his previous seven rounds is proof that he can help the team bounce back in round two of the NCAA Championship.

Florida State combined for a total of nine birdies in round one, tying the top of the leaderboard for team stats on par 5’s with Vanderbilt at -2 (4.80), as well as total number of pars with 58.

Anderson will once again start off the team in round two on hole No. 1, with tee times beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. MT. Florida State will play with Auburn and Ole Miss.