Florida State men's basketball tops Notre Dame to pick up ACC victory

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) — Matthew Cleveland scored a team-high 19 points on six made field goals and four free throws and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Florida State to a 73-72 victory over Notre Dame in the Donald L. Tucker Center, in the third ACC contest of the season for Florida State.

Cleveland led three Seminoles in double figure scoring — Caleb Mills (18 points) and Cam Corhen (18 points) as Florida State won its’ fourth game of the season. Florida State is now 2-1 in ACC play and is 4-10 on the season.