Florida State men’s basketball tops Division II program Newberry College in exhibition game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University men’s basketball team defeated Newberry College 74-66 in an exhibition game Thursday night inside the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

TJ Brown led Florida State with a game-high 18 points with 10 rebounds, and three assists.

Devario Sheppard followed with 14 points, while Caleb Byrd posted 10 points in the win.

Darin Green Jr. paced the Newberry Wolves, an NCAA Division II program, with 15 points, while Baba Miller and Naheem McLeod chipped in with 11 points apiece.

Florida State led by 16 points in the second half.

FSU, an NCAA Division I program, opens its 2022-23 men’s college basketball regular season Monday, Nov. 7 at the Tucker Civic Center against in-state foe Stetson University.