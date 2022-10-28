Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFSU

Actions

Florida State men’s basketball tops Division II program Newberry College in exhibition game

Florida State
(Credit: Florida State University Athletics)
Florida State
Posted at 11:19 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 23:19:25-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University men’s basketball team defeated Newberry College 74-66 in an exhibition game Thursday night inside the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

TJ Brown led Florida State with a game-high 18 points with 10 rebounds, and three assists.

Devario Sheppard followed with 14 points, while Caleb Byrd posted 10 points in the win.

Darin Green Jr. paced the Newberry Wolves, an NCAA Division II program, with 15 points, while Baba Miller and Naheem McLeod chipped in with 11 points apiece.

Florida State led by 16 points in the second half.

FSU, an NCAA Division I program, opens its 2022-23 men’s college basketball regular season Monday, Nov. 7 at the Tucker Civic Center against in-state foe Stetson University.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming