Florida State men’s basketball team to play South Florida in Orange Bowl Classic

Game set for Dec. 9 at FLA Live Arena
Andrew Shurtleff/AP
Florida State guard Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) moves past Virginia guard Armaan Franklin (4) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 15:05:08-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University men’s basketball team will make a trip to Sunrise, Florida as it will participate in the Orange Bowl Classic Dec. 9.

The Seminoles will clash against the University of South Florida Bulls at FLA Live Arena. This year’s matchup with be the third time FSU and USF will play in the classic, with FSU winning games in 2014 and 2019.

This year will be the 29th edition of the Orange Bowl Classic.

The University of Florida is also set to play the University of Richmond in a matchup at this year’s classic.

