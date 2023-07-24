Florida State men’s basketball team to play South Florida in Orange Bowl Classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University men’s basketball team will make a trip to Sunrise, Florida as it will participate in the Orange Bowl Classic Dec. 9.

The Seminoles will clash against the University of South Florida Bulls at FLA Live Arena. This year’s matchup with be the third time FSU and USF will play in the classic, with FSU winning games in 2014 and 2019.

This year will be the 29th edition of the Orange Bowl Classic.

The University of Florida is also set to play the University of Richmond in a matchup at this year’s classic.