Florida State men's basketball takes down Syracuse on the road

SYRACUSE, NY (Seminoles.com) — Florida State’s Caleb Mills led with 19 points as the Seminoles defeated Syracuse, 76-71, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. With five different Seminoles making at least one three-point shot, Florida State was .600 from the three-point line this afternoon against the Orange.

Mills shot five of six from beyond the arc, was a perfect two of two from the free-throw line, and had two steals against Syracuse.

The Seminoles have now won three straight ACC games including victories over Louisville (Jan. 8, 79-70) and Miami (Jan. 11, 65-64).

The first half started off slow for Florida State, as Syracuse was able to hold a steady lead for most of the half. After an 8-0 run by the Seminoles and three triples, Florida State went into the locker room down by just one, 37-36.