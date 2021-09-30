Florida State men's basketball returns to hardwood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In less than two months, the Tucker Center will be rocking. A full house is expected as Florida State men's basketball takes the court for the first time, but of course, there's a lot of work that needs to get done to get there.

It all started Tuesday when the Seminoles opened practice. Leaders like RaiQuan Gray and MJ Walker are gone, but Florida State will have some familiar faces when they take the court this fall, and they'll rely on that experience to help lead a lot of young faces and transfers.

For those young guys, and even some returners, this year going to be a little different post-COVID. There will be fewer restrictions, and more fans in the stands, but head coach Leonard Hamilton says they're just focused on playing hoops.

"You want to be motivated because of the pride of the name that you have to represent the name on the front of your jersey," he said Wednesday. "You don't want to get caught up with how many folks are in the stands, whether you're at home, whether you're away, whether you feel good or have a bad day. Competitors compete regardless of the circumstances surrounding and that's the way we like to look at it."

Game one for the Noles is Wednesday, Nov. 10 when they host Penn.