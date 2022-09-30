Florida State men's basketball opened practice Thursday ahead of season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State men's basketball team opened up their preseason camp Thursday afternoon with practice number one. It's year number 21 for head coach Leonard Hamilton, and this team is fresh off a 17 win season from a year ago.

This winter, expectations are high for the Noles once again, despite a roster that boasts just a handful of upperclassmen. After a fall that saw a successful trip to Canada, FSU is feeling good and Coach Ham is excited to see what his young bunch can accomplish this season.

"I feel good about these guys," said Hamilton. "I know that they are excited but I expect some of our first year guys to be a little, tad nervous and that is understandable, but I think that we have the type of skills that fit who we are and how we want to play. I love these guys, I mean they are enthusiastic, they are learning, they are quick learners, they have gotten caught up in the culture, they are believing in themselves and believing in our system."

The Noles tip for the first time in a little over a month, as their season opener is set for Monday, Nov. 7th.