Florida State men's basketball looks for growth on international trip

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State men's basketball team is headed across the northern border, as the Seminoles are in Canada for the next week and a half. It's a chance for this team to play basketball and learn about our northern neighbors.

Head coach Leonard Hamilton said he is excited about the trip for this team, who have a lot of new faces they're looking to build into their rotation. He said they're inexperienced, but talented, and over the next week and a half he looks to see some serious growth among his guys.

"We like this team. We think we have potential to surprise a lot of people, but in order for us to come together, we need time practicing," he said. "That's why this trip is probably one of the most important trips we've made internationally in a long, long time."

The Seminoles will play three scrimmages and three games on their trip, they'll get to sight see too as Montreal and Ottawa are both on the list.