CORAL GABLES, Fl. (seminoles.com) — Florida State held on to move into a tie for first place in the ACC with a 61-60 win over Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. Caleb Mills scored a team-high 16 points while Anthony Polite scored 15 for the Seminoles this afternoon.
Florida State men's basketball hangs on late to down Miami
Noles sit in tie for 1st in ACC
Posted at 6:30 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 18:30:08-05
