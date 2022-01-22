Watch
Florida State men's basketball hangs on late to down Miami

Noles sit in tie for 1st in ACC
Florida State athletics
Posted at 6:30 PM, Jan 22, 2022
CORAL GABLES, Fl. (seminoles.com) — Florida State held on to move into a tie for first place in the ACC with a 61-60 win over Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. Caleb Mills scored a team-high 16 points while Anthony Polite scored 15 for the Seminoles this afternoon.

