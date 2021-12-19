Florida State men's basketball game against North Florida postponed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State Athletics announced Sunday that the Seminoles’ men’s basketball game against the University of North Florida scheduled for Tuesday, December 21, has been postponed due to Covid protocols.

The game has not yet been rescheduled.

Tickets purchased for Tuesday’s game against the Ospreys will be valid for the game between the two teams when it is rescheduled. Ticket holders with questions may contact the Seminole Ticket Office via email at ticketoffice@seminoles.com.

Florida State’s next game is scheduled for Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Boston College. That game is set for a 5:00 p.m. tip-off on the ACC Network.