Florida State men's basketball focused on getting better ahead of Louisville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State men's basketball team is back in Tallahassee as they turn their attention towards Louisville Saturday night after a loss to Wake Forest Tuesday night. The loss to the Demon Deacons was not pretty. The Seminoles shot just 24.2% and were outrebounded 53 to 30.

Head coach Leonard Hamilton and the guys are hard at work to fix their mistakes, as they know they'll be tested this weekend.

"Louisville beat Wake Forest on a last second shot which means they are more than capable," said Hamilton. "They're a very good basketball team. We have not had a loss like this in a number of years. We have to go back and it'll test our confidence, our character and our ability to bounce back."

The game Saturday against the Cardinals is set for an 8:00 tip-off at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee.

