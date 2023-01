WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (SEMINOLES.COM) — Wake Forest’s Cameron Hildreth scored a game-high 23 points off nine field goals to lead Wake Forest to their twelfth victory of the season in a 90-75 win over the Seminoles at Lawrence Joel Coliseum.

Hildreth led four Demon Deacons in double figure scoring, Damari Monsanto (22 points), Andrew Carr (22 points), and Tyree Appleby (16 points) to improve Wake Forest’s ACC record to 4-2. Florida State is now 3-3 in ACC play.