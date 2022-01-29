Florida State men's basketball falls to Virginia Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State fell to Virginia Tech 85-72 at home in the Donald L. Tucker Center this afternoon. Naheem McLeod scored a career-high 15 points, shooting a perfect seven of seven from the field. However, that was not enough compared to Virginia Tech’s .720 shooting percentage from the three-point line (18 of 25).
Posted at 6:45 PM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 18:45:56-05
