Florida State men's basketball falls at No. 2 Purdue

SEMINOLES.COM — Sophomore Caleb Mills scored a team-high 22 points, and freshman John Butler scored 10 points, but the Florida State Seminoles were defeated by No. 2 Purdue, 93-65.

Mills contributed three steals while Butler pulled down five rebounds. The Noles’ four-game winning streak against the Boilermakers ended this evening at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Mills’ three steals adds to his team-high of 17 steals for the Seminoles. This also marks his career-high of 2.4 steals per game average. Mills already beat his single-season high for steals at Houston which was 16 in 31 games during his first season.

Mills, Butler, and freshman Jalen Warley contributed six points at the half. Butler was two of three beyond the arc during the first half. Warley made his second career start against the Boilermakers, as both RayQuan Evans and Tanor Ngom were out for tonight’s game.

Florida State went into the locker room at the half with a 48-32 deficit. It marked the first time this season that the Seminoles were down at halftime.

The Seminoles were unable to recover, as they shot 41.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the three-point line throughout the entire game. With only 25 total rebounds, Florida State was out-rebounded 36-25. The Boilermakers shot 59.3 percent from the field and 48 percent from beyond the arc.

Florida State did record 25 points scored off turnovers while Purdue only had 12 points off turnovers.

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey led five Boilermakers in double figure scoring with 18 points. Brandon Newman scored 13 points, Zach Edey scored 12 points, Isaiah Thompson scored 12 points, and Sasha Stefanovic scored 11 points.

The Seminoles look to get back on track at home in their first conference game of the season against the Syracuse Orange on December 4. The game will tip-off at 4pm ET, and it will air on ESPN2.