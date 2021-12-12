Florida State men's basketball drops nail-biter to South Carolina

ROCK HILL, SC. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State’s Malik Osborne led with a team-high 15 points as the Seminoles fell 66-65 to South Carolina in the inaugural No Room for Racism Classic. Osborne approached a double-double with nine rebounds and redshirt sophomore Caleb Mills scored in double figures with 13 points.
Posted at 5:58 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 17:58:55-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.