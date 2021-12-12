Watch
SportsCollege SportsFSU

Actions

Florida State men's basketball drops nail-biter to South Carolina

items.[0].image.alt
Florida State athletics
FSU MBB
Posted at 5:58 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 17:58:55-05

ROCK HILL, SC. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State’s Malik Osborne led with a team-high 15 points as the Seminoles fell 66-65 to South Carolina in the inaugural No Room for Racism Classic. Osborne approached a double-double with nine rebounds and redshirt sophomore Caleb Mills scored in double figures with 13 points.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming