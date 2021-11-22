Florida State men's basketball defeats Loyola Marymount 73-45

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Freshman Matthew Cleveland scored 13 points while leading the Florida State Seminoles to a 73-45 win over Loyola Marymount in the first round of the Jacksonville Classic Tournament at UNF. Cleveland led two other ‘Noles in double-figure scoring while redshirt senior Anthony Polite pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.
Posted at 10:08 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 22:08:26-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.