Florida State men's basketball coach undergoes surgery to repair ruptured Achilles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to repair a ruptured Achilles’ tendon in his left leg. Drs. Aaron Guyer and Jason Oberste performed the outpatient surgery at the Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic.

Hamilton will begin strengthening the Achilles’ and his rehabilitation exercises as soon as he is able. His physicians expect a complete recovery and do not anticipate any disruption to his postseason activities.

Hamilton suffered the injury on March 14 in Greensboro, N.C., a day after coaching the No. 14 Seminoles in the championship game of the ACC Tournament. He then took his team to the NCAA Tournament where Florida State advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive tournament with wins over UNC Greensboro and Colorado. If not for the NCAA Tournament being canceled in 2020, this would have been the Seminoles’ school-record fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.