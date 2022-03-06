Florida State men's basketball beats NC State on Senior Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Caleb Mills scored 19 points and Anthony Polite earned a double double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Florida State to an 89-76 win over NC State on Senior Day at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Florida State never trailed as it closed out its regular season with a 10-10 mark in ACC play. The Seminoles are the No 8 seed in the ACC Tournament and will face No. 9 seed Syracuse on Wednesday at 12 Noon at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Florida State scored the first four points of the game and never trailed. The game was tied on two different occasions (6-6 at the 16:17 mark of the first half and 8-8 at the 15:21 mark of the first half). A fast break lay-up by Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland (11 points) at the 14:11 mark put the Seminoles ahead for good. The Seminoles led by as many as 17 with just under eight minutes to play in the game (73-56) as they did not surrender the lead in the second half.

Mills, Polite, and Matthew Cleveland played against NC State after recent injuries and illnesses. Cleveland scored 11 points, had two blocked shots, and one steal. Polite had two steals and totals 121 for his career. He needs four steals to become the 25th player in school history with 125 career steals.

Senior RayQuan Evans scored five points and a career-high 10 assists, while Ngom pulled down a career-high seven rebounds and scored 10 points.

Six seniors were honored this afternoon before the last regular season game of the year. Evans, Polite, Ngom, Justin Lindner, and Wyatt Wilkes started against NC State and senior Harrison Prieto got significant minutes in scoring seven points and pulling down five rebounds.

Florida State shot .520 percent from the field and .360 percent from the three-point line while outrebounding the Wolfpack 39-32. The Seminoles’ bench outscored the Wolfpack’s bench by a 53-4 point margin. Florida State also recorded nine blocks and six steals while NC State only had three apiece.

NC State’s Terquavion Smith scored 30 points, while Jerricole Hellems had 21 points and led the Wolfpack with seven rebounds. Dereon Seabron scored 17 points and had five assists.

The Seminoles travel to play in the ACC Tournament at the Barclay’s Center where they will face Syracuse on Wednesday, March 9 at 12 Noon. The game between the Seminoles and the Orange will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2. The winner of that game will face the No. 1 seeded Duke Blue Devils on Thursday, March 10, also at 12 Noon.