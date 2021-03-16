Florida State men in Indianapolis, head coach Leonard Hamilton praises NCAA

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTXL) — The number of teams in the same, and the ultimate goal hasn't changed, but this year's NCAA Tournament will look a little different as teams try to keep themselves in as much of a bubble as possible.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, a single state will host every game. Indiana that state, with the tournament culminating April 5th with the national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

All venues will also be at 25% capacity, and players will stay at hotels near the Indiana Convention Center, which also serves as the main practice facility. Florida State, arrived in Indianapolis Sunday night, and that's where they'll remain throughout the tournament.

The team got their first COVID-19 tests, and will begin practice once those come back negative. The tournament, just like this season, definitely different, but head coach Leonard Hamilton praising the NCAA for making it happen.

"I do feel like they're doing everything they can possible do to make this the safest experience for student athletes and everybody concerned," he said Monday. "They need big time kudos for coming up with the plan. We're hopeful we execute it and follow the guidelines they've given us we can have a successful tournament without having anyone adversely affected."

Florida State faces UNC Greensboro Saturday at 12:45 in their first round match-up.