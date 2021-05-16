Florida State men and women track and field claim ACC championships

RALEIGH, NC. (Seminoles.com) — The Florida State men captured the outright ACC Championship and the Seminole Women finished as the Co-ACC Champions as the three-day ACC Championship Meet at the Paul Derr Track and Field Facility at NC State University came to an exciting conclusion. The Seminole men rallied from a fourth place standing after Day 2 to win its championship while the Florida State women charged back from third place to heading into the final round to finish as the co-champions with Duke.

“Our men were nearly perfect today,” said head coach Bob Braman. “We left virtually no points out there, and even overachieved in most events. Virginia Tech made us work as they always do. I am very proud to be a double champion program.”

The Florida State men won their 13th team championship and first since 2018. The men’s title was the Seminoles’ 11th while the women’s crown was the fifth under Braman.

In the men’s competition, FSU piled up 136 points, the most by any men’s team since FSU scored 149 in 2013. Virginia Tech finished second (116.5), while Virginia placed third (92). On the women’s side, Virginia took third with 92 points to follow Duke and Florida State.

Florida State’s Kasaun James earned ACC Championship Men’s Track MVP honors after picking up 20.5 points by winning the 200m dash, taking second in the 100m dash and running on the 400m relay team that took first place. The Seminoles’ Jayla Kirkland won ACC Championship Women’s Track MVP laurels. She racked up 20.5 points after winning the 100m dash, taking second in the 200 dash and being part of the winning 400m relay team.

The Seminole men scored points in virtually every event of the day on Saturday.

Florida State earned gold medal performances in the 4x100m relay (38.95) and individually by Adriaan Wildschutt in the 5000m (13.29.03), Trey Cunningham in the 110m hurdles (13.43), and James in the 200m (20.36). Silver medal winning performances came from Jo’Vaughn Martin in the 200m (20.41), James in the 100m (10.17), Jordan Wesner in the high jump (2.27m), and DaeQwan Butler in the 400m (45.83). Bronze medal performances were earned by Don’drea Swint in the 100m (10.20) and Milton Ingraham in the discus (58.32m).

The Seminoles ran a 38.95 and held off Clemson in the final 100 meters to earn the gold medal in the 4x100m relay. Clemson took second (39.17) and NC State (39.57) third. Florida State’s James, Swint and Taylor Banks took second through fourth, respectively in the 100m. The Seminoles claimed the top two spots in the 200m James winning and Martin taking second.

In the 5000m race, Wildschutt grabbed an early lead and never relinquished it as he shattered the meet record in a time of 13:29.03. Wake Forest’s Zach Falconi was on his heels until the final 200 meters when Wildschutt pulled away.

The women’s team competition went down to the final race. Florida State held a seven-point edge heading into the 4x400m relay. Duke picked up 10 points with the relay win, while the Seminoles notched three with a sixth-place finish.

“This was the best ACC women’s meet ever,” said Braman. “Both in quality and competitiveness. Duke had an amazing meet but so did we. Honestly this was a just outcome. Neither team deserved to lose.”

”I couldn’t be more proud of the fight of our ladies. We came back from 29 points down in the final six events to become ACC champs – shared or otherwise.”

The Florida State women claimed points in virtually every event to finish tied of the conference crown.

Florida State’s Shanice Love claimed the top discus throw with a toss of 60.59m tin win her third straight ACC discus crown.

The Florida State women ran a meet-record time of 43.28 in the 4x100m relay to win the title and outlast second-place Virginia (43.9) and North Carolina (44.61).

Florida State earned three of the top four spots piling up 21 team points in the women’s 100m Kirkland won the championship in 11.19 The Seminoles’ Edidiong Odiong placed third (11.40), while Ka’Tia Seymour was fourth (11.41).

Keep up with the Seminoles by visiting Seminoles.com for the latest news and scheduling information or keep up with the team on social media via Twitter (@FSU_Track), Facebook (@FSUTrack), and Instagram (@fsu_track).

