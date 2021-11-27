Florida State loses to Florida 24-21 in penalty-filled game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Gators defeated the Florida State Seminoles 24-21 on Saturday afternoon in a penalty-filled football game.

There were 22 penalties between the two teams combined, resulting in 196 yards of penalties.

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis was injured during the first quarter, giving both backup quarterbacks McKenzie Milton and Valdosta High alumnus Tate Rodemaker some playing time.

Travis returned after missing two drives and in total threw 29 passes, 18 of which were completions for 202 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. Travis was also the leading rusher for the Seminoles, accounting for 102 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

The Seminoles finish 5-7 for the regular season, thus ending FSU's season.

FSU opens the 2022 football season versus LSU in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sept. 4, 2022.