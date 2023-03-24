Florida State loses opening game of ACC baseball series against Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WTXL) — The Florida State University baseball team lost to the University of Virginia 3-2 in 10 innings Friday afternoon at Disharoon Park.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, FSU (12-10, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) held a 2-1 lead, but No. 8 ranked Virginia (20-2, 5-2 ACC) tied the game after a wild pitch led to a UVA baserunner to score.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Virginia secured the walk-off win on an error committed by the Seminoles on defense, which allowed the game-winning run to score from second base.

Jaime Ferrer and Treyton Rank led FSU with two hits each, Ben Barrett had an RBI groundout in the top of the first and McGwire Holbrook was credited with an RBI in the top of the ninth inning on a Virginia error to break a 1-1 tie to give the Seminoles a 2-1 lead.

Jackson Baumeister got the start on the mound for the Seminoles as he went five innings, scattered five hits, gave up an earned run, a walk and posted four strikeouts for the no decision.

The series continues Saturday with a 1 p.m. start.

