Florida State looks to tame the Canes on Senior Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're 48 hours out from hurricane season as Miami comes to Tallahassee, and the Florida State Seminoles look to tame the Canes. It'll help to have Seminole quarterback Jordan Travis back. He was out last week, as were many of the Seminoles, with the flu.

Head coach Mike Norvell knows this game will be an emotional one. It's a rivalry game, and he's hoping the Seminole faithful make Doak a tough place to play.

"The atmosphere is everything. It's a home field advantage. I love it," he said. "There's nothing like it. It's incredible. Our fan base, just the passion and we need that to be a big impact here this week. To honor the seniors we have, the work they've put it, it'll mean everything to those guys."

Saturday's rivalry match-up, and Senior Day, is set for 3:30.