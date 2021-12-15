Florida State looks to snap three game skid Wednesday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State men's basketball team is on the type of streak you don't want to be on, that of the losing kid. The Seminoles have dropped their last three, the last two games by a combined four points.

The Noles are back at the Tuck Wednesday night for a late tip against Lipscomb. Losing is frustrating, and head coach Leonard Hamilton said this is a group that is still unsure of themselves. There are a lot of young, new faces on this team and they're most definitely still learning.

"It's an adjustment we're all going through and unfortunately for this year we have a lot of guys making those adjustments," he said Tuesday. "Yes, I do like their approach, I love their attitudes, but this is the process we're going through. Unfortunately we haven't bee in this in a while and we've all grown accustomed to."

Wednesday's tip against Lipscomb is at 9:00, their first of their final three games before ACC play returns.