Florida State looks to build momentum in meeting with Miami

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — What a weekend it was for the Florida State football team, who returned to action inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, and we saw a team that was ready to play.

The guys made it clear that they were going to be ready for this final five game stretch and against Georgia Tech, we saw a team that was locked in.

All phases played well for the Noles this past weekend and that has this team feeling good with a big matchup against Miami now on the horizon. The goal for FSU is to build on their momentum and also pick up a second straight win over the Canes.

According to head coach Mike Norvell, the prep for this upcoming weekend is critical and the guys have got to put the work in, because if you are a fan of the garnet and gold, you know just how much this game means every single year.

"We know the importance of this game and everybody in this program, this is a game that you will remember for the rest of your life," said Norvell. "You know the preparation of it didn't just begin yesterday, I mean this is a yearlong preparation for this game and you know there is only two teams that I talk about in our very first team meeting and this one of them. You know this week we have to have our best in our preparation and you know all things being ready to go on the road and go play our best game."

The Noles plan to be ready to go and kickoff on Saturday night from Miami Gardens is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC 27.