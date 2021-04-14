Florida State lacrosse taking necessary steps to become NCAA recognized

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another spring sport is starting to pick up traction for Florida State athletics. It’s been discussed many times over the years but don’t be surprised if you see lacrosse become an officially recognized NCAA Division I sport at FSU.

As of right now lacrosse is a club-level sport. But with the rise of the sport’s popularity beginning to make waves down in the south, there’s a very real chance men’s and women's lacrosse could be the next sports to dawn the Garnet and Gold as official members of Florida State athletics. Former Seminole and now the team’s head coach Darby Brower says getting to that stage of the process is a very real situation, but it also falls into the hands of his team to show that they can compete with already solidified programs.

“It’s exciting for the state of lacrosse and Florida in general. It’s really growing in the high school areas Tampa, Jacksonville, Orlando, Miami it’s really getting big. The local high school’s here Maclay, Chiles, Leon, Lincoln it’s getting big," Brower told ABC 27. "And the game is growing. Florida State would be an excellent spot. The ACC needs a sixth team for an automatic qualifier for the Division I National Championships. Florida State would be a great location so from our end and our program it’s about showing that we can be successful with what we’re doing and so far it’s been a great ride.”

