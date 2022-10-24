Florida State indoor women's volleyball team sweeps Wake Forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Seminoles (14-7, 6-4) continued their domination at home with a three-set sweep (25-17, 25-20, 25-12) over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-9, 4-6) on Sunday afternoon.

The Seminoles improve to 11-1 at Tully Gym and 6-4 versus ACC opponents.

The Noles were simply dominant in the first set against the Demon Deacons, leading from start to finish and picking up a 25-17 win. Florida State posted a .314 hitting percentage, led by sophomore Khori Louis’ five kills.

Wake Forest showed more fight in the second set, keeping the Seminoles lead to a few points for most of the set. The Noles would eventually pull away though, taking the set 25-20. FSU managed to improve upon their hitting percentage from the first set, raising it to an impressive .346.

The Seminoles completely controlled the third and final set, winning 25-12 and finishing the set on an 11-3 run.

Audrey Koenig led the offensive attack with eight kills while Emily Ryan and Sydney Conley added seven kills each.

The Noles finished with a .359 hitting percentage while holding the Demon Deacons to a measly .143.

Ava Pitchford was a serving machine, recording a career-high in serving aces with five.