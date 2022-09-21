Florida State indoor volleyball team tops Alabama Birmingham

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Seminoles (8-3) defeated UAB (4-7) in their first matchup since 1991 in Tully Gym on Saturday afternoon, sweeping the Blazers in three sets (25-14, 25-23, 25-14). The Seminoles hosted their second annual mental health awareness game.

The Noles came out with power in the first set, leading through almost every point. The offense was dominant, earning 13 kills. Seven different Seminoles recorded a kill in the first set, led by Emma Clothier with five. The Blazers were unable to respond to the strength of the Seminoles, ending the set 25-14 with a kill from Emma Clothier.

The second set was close to the final point with the Seminoles and Blazers exchanging the lead throughout the entire set. Four different Noles recorded a kill and four recorded two apiece. Once again, Emma Clothier sealed the set win with the final kill.

The sweep was secured with a 25-14 win in the third set. Ryan led the Noles in the third set with five kills. The Seminoles sealed the win with 14 kills in the final set.

Defensively, Koenig led the team with 10 digs and Ryan and Clothier put up a brick wall at the net with four blocks apiece. The Seminoles recorded 41 kills on 100 attacks (.320) throughout the three sets. Clothier tied her season high with 10 kills during the match. Andjelija Draskovic was one shy of her season high for assists with 32.

The Noles begin ACC play against Notre Dame on Friday, September 23rd at 6:30pm in Tully Gym.