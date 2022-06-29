Florida State indoor volleyball releases 2022 season schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State Volleyball Head Coach Chris Poole has announced the Seminoles’ 29-match regular-season schedule, which includes nearly half of its matches against NCAA Tournament opponents from a season ago.

Florida State’s 18-match grind in the Atlantic Coast Conference features a home match vs. reigning national semifinalist Louisville on Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. Other home matches vs. NCAA Tournament teams in the conference from 2021 include Oct. 5 vs. Miami, Nov. 6 vs. Georgia Tech and Nov. 18 vs. North Carolina.

The conference home opener comes against Notre Dame on Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The non-conference portion is highlighted by the Seminole Volleyball Invitational held Aug. 31-Sept. 3 inside Tully Gym.

FSU begins the season at the UC Tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio.