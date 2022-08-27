Florida State indoor volleyball defeats Dayton

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Florida State volleyball team improved to 2-0 Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23) victory over the Dayton Flyers (1-1) at the Fifth Third Arena.

The Noles got off to a bit of a slow start in set one being down 7-3, but the Noles bounced back and ultimately took over the set thanks to a 6-1 run to build an 18-13 lead, and the Noles wouldn’t look back in set one.

After Dayton was able to prevail in set two, the Noles got out to a phenomenal start in set three behind a great performance by Khori Louis who had four early kills. The Noles would cruise to a 25-15 to take a 2-1 set lead where the Noles hit .424.

The fourth set saw Dayton in command for most of the set, but the Noles took their first lead of the set at 20-19 and extended it to 23-20. The Flyers bounced back taking three out of the next four points but a service error by the Flyers ended the threat with a service error to clinch the match for the Seminoles.

Louis had a phenomenal afternoon, tying her career high with 15 kills while adding four blocks for the Noles. Audrey Koenig had another good day with 12 kills for the second consecutive game. The Noles had a great day at the service line with 10 aces including five from freshman Audrey Rothman.

Sunday, the Noles will be looking for its best start since 2017 when they close out the weekend with a match against Cincinnati (0-2). First serve is set for 1 p.m. with ESPN+ having the coverage.