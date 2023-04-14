Florida State in fifth place after 2nd round of ACC women's golf tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTXL) — The Florida State University women’s golf team is in fifth place after the second round of the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference women’s golf tournament Thursday at the Sedgefield Country Club.

After two rounds of stroke play, the Seminoles are 10-over-par 586. FSU is 11 strokes behind fourth-place University of Virginia in the standings.

Wake Forest is in first place after two rounds of stroke play at 15-under-par 561, Duke is second at 10-under-par 566, Clemson is third at 8-under-par 568 and Virginia is fourth at 1-under-par 575.

The top four teams after Friday’s third and final round of stroke play will advance to two rounds of match-play competition to determine the ACC team champion.

The tournament features 12 teams.

In the individual tournament, FSU’s Charlotte Heath is 3-under-par 141 after two rounds of stroke play as she is tied for fifth place with three other athletes.

Virginia’s Amanda Sambach leads the individual tournament as she is 10-under-par 134 after two rounds.

Wake Forest’s Rachel Kuehn is two shots back at 8-under-par 136.

The third round of stroke play begins at 9 a.m. Friday.