Florida State hopes consistency in offensive line equals growth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's no secret the offensive line has been the Achilles heel for this Florida State football team. Injuries and youth have prevented the unit from reaching its full potential in recent years. There is some consistency leading into this fall, and having the majority of their starters back has offensive line coach Alex Atkins hoping that will help get them where they need to be.

"They know me. They know the expectation and they know the standard," he said of having a room full of returners. "There's no question and there's no wonder when you walk in the meeting room. There's no wondering when we come out here. There's no wonder when we leave stretch where I'm going. They know. You get a little bit quicker step when you know where you're going."

Florida State opens the season on Sept. 5 against Notre Dame.