Florida State honors Sue Semrau

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday saw a busy day inside the Donald L. Tucker Center, an afternoon that began with a celebration for former head women's basketball coach, and Noles legend Sue Semrau.

Coach Sue spent 25-years with the garnet and gold and led Florida State to three Elite Eight appearances.

On Sunday, so many were on hand to celebrate Sue, who also found out that she will be inducted into the Florida State Hall of Fame later this fall.

Overall, it was a big moment for coach who spoke on how special an honor it is.

"That was something to take in and you know I just feel like so many of these players that were here, the fans, the boosters have given so much to the program," said Semrau. "I just want to give back in any way that I can."

"She has invested so much love and compassion and time and care into so many individuals, myself included," added Florida State head women's basketball coach Brooke Wyckoff. "So, you know, just very, very thankful for what she has done and the opportunities, because of the work she has done, that we now have."

A Sunday that was very special for fans of the Seminoles and it was a day to remember for Coach Semrau.