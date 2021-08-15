Florida State holds first inter-squad scrimmage of 2021 fall camp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State football is back in Tallahassee this weekend for their first inter-squad scrimmage of fall camp. And the big question coming into Saturday night had to be did the team bonding trip to Jacksonville pay off. Head coach Mike Norvell was hoping the trip to Duval would put his guys in situations where they had to overcome adversity. And as kickoff was just about to commence inside Doak Campbell Stadium lightning forced the team to the indoor practice facility. But that didn’t stop the newcomers from getting a taste of their first game-like situations.

“It was good to see some guys for the first time in Garnet and Gold get a chance to go out there and compete," says Norvell. "I thought he started really fast early. Flying around It was great to see the energy and passion they were playing with.”

