Florida State hires Miami native Blue Adams as cornerbacks coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State has hired South Florida native and former NFL player Blue Adams as the Seminoles’ new cornerbacks coach, head coach Mike Norvell announced in a press release Saturday.

Adams, who is from Miami and played at Miami Senior High School, brings 16 years of coaching experience following a six-year NFL playing career. He most recently served as the defensive backs coach at Michigan State and also has experience with the Miami Dolphins, as well as at South Florida, Oregon State, West Virginia, Purdue, and Northern Iowa. He has overseen the development of four NFL Draft picks, two All-Americans, and 24 all-conference selections.

“Blue has great experience as a player and coach,” Norvell said. “He has a tremendous track record of evaluating and developing cornerbacks to play at an elite level. He also provides great experiences as a corner who produced at a high level, which allowed him to become an NFL Draft pick and to have a six-year playing career. Blue has established great relationships throughout the state of Florida, as a Miami native, as well as during his time working in and recruiting for the state throughout his coaching career. I’m excited for his impact within our program.”

“It’s both an honor and a privilege to have an opportunity to coach at Florida State University,” Adams said. “I look forward to pouring into our players, coaching staff, and the entire program. Go Noles!”

Adams spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons as the secondary coach at Michigan State. In his first season in East Lansing, Adams oversaw the development of All-Big Ten cornerback Charles Brantley. Brantley, from Sarasota, ranked second in the conference in interceptions per game and passes defended per game, and his 101 interception return yards were the conference’s fourth-highest total.

Before his time at Michigan State, Adams was the secondary coach at Oregon State for five years. He helped the Beavers post winning records and reach a bowl game in each of his final three years, the program’s longest streak of winning seasons since 2006-09. While at Oregon State, Adams developed 14 all-conference performers, a first-team All-American, and three NFL Draft picks.

At West Virginia, Adams coached All-American Rasul Douglas, who led the nation with eight interceptions and was a first-team All-Big 12 cornerback. Douglas was picked in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and won Super Bowl LII in his rookie season.

The Detroit Lions selected Adams in the 2003 NFL Draft. He appeared in 50 games over his six-year playing career, seeing action with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Cincinnati Bengals.

