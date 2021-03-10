Florida State head coach Mike Norvell impressed with day one of spring practice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spring practice is a critical part of success for any football team, and thanks to COVID, few got it last year. Tuesday was day number one for Florida State, and head coach Mike Norvell was impressed with what he saw.

It's just day one, but coach, who is entering his second season in Tallahassee, said he liked his team's energy. He said this year will be different mainly for the fact they have a full football team. Due to COVID, players were given an extra year of eligibility, plus this team added talent with several transfers. Coach notes, they're still finding their identity, and they'll do that as spring rolls on.

"Through the course of this spring, we're going to get a great understanding of who we are and the strengths and talents that we have and continue to build towards that," he said Tuesday. "Philosophically we know what we want to do. Just like anything else, it's playing to the strengths of the guys that we have."

Florida State's Garnet and Gold spring game is set for Saturday, April the 10th.