Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has confidence in football team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team has started the season 0-3 for the first time since 1976, and on Monday, Florida state head football coach Mike Norvell addressed the concerns many are feeling as the Seminoles get ready for Louisville on Saturday.

Turnovers are a big issue for this team right now. They had six in their 35-14 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday. Norvell said the defense is giving up too many big plays through the air, but despite the need for corrections, he said he is still confident this team will get back on the right track this season.

"I've got confidence in where this team is going, and I'm not just talking about eight years from now, I'm talking about right now," he said. "I'm talking about this opportunity and this week. We're going to continue to work. We're going to continue to develop and continue to build upon the positives. We're going to continue to learn from the negatives. And when you go out there on the practice field and you go in the meeting room and you're willing to invest, and we're going to get it corrected."

Florida State and Louisville square off Saturday at 3:30 from Doak Campbell Stadium.