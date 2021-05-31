Florida State golf vaults into 5th place, advances at NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, AZ. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State Men’s Golf showed is true mettle in the third round of the NCAA Golf Championship as it carded a 6-under 274 at Grayhawk Golf Club.

The low score vaulted FSU up to fifth place in the stroke-play portion of the championship to secure a Top 15 spot and advance to the final stroke-play round on Monday. The Top eight teams on Monday will advance to match play on Tuesday.

The 6-under score shot by the Seminoles on Sunday tied for the low score of the day with championship leader Oklahoma State. FSU tied with Liberty among teams making the biggest leap on the leaderboard, moving up five spots from its 11th-place start.

All four counting scores on Sunday included under par scores on a very difficult course. With the season on the line, John Pak and Brett Roberts came through in a big way with a pair of 2-under 68s. Pak is tied for 10th among all golfers at 2-under overall, the only Seminole who is under par for the championship.

Roberts easily shot his best round of the championship, making two birdies in his final three holes to solidify his strong showing.

Vincent Norrman shot a 1-under 69 on Sunday, and is tied for 16th at 1-over. He carded four birdies in the round, and shot a 33 on the course back nine.

Frederik Kjettrup responded in a big way as well with a 1-under 69, rounding out a tremendous collective round for the Seminoles. Cole Anderson shot a 5-over 75.

The Seminoles advance to the final round of stroke play for the second straight time in as many appearances after also reaching the final 15 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill., in 2017.

The Top five of the championship includes Oklahoma State (-12), Oklahoma (+1), Arizona State (+2), Illinois (+4) and FSU.

The Seminoles begin teeing off on Monday at 1:22 p.m. ET/10:22 a.m. ET. GOLF Channel will provide coverage of the event from 5-9 p.m.

