Florida State gets another win for the season, 77-3 against East Texas A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Castellanos passed for 237 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Duce Robinson, as No. 14 Florida State routed East Texas A&M 77-3 on Saturday.

FSU (2-0) scored on 10 straight drives to open the game and finished with its most points in the Mike Norvell era.

The Seminoles’ six passing TDs is their most in a game since 2011.

Gavin Sawchuk had three touchdowns, including a 53-yard catch-and-run on fourth down that was his first career receiving TD.

The Oklahoma transfer also had a pair of 1-yard scoring runs as the Seminoles piled up 361 rushing yards, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. Robinson had four catches for 160 yards in the first 15 minutes, the most receiving yards by a Florida State player in a quarter in program history. Robinson finished with five catches for 173 yards and two scores, including an impressive one-handed snag.Earl Little Jr. and Jerry Wilson each had interceptions in the first half that led to Florida State touchdowns.

The takeaway

Florida State: The Seminoles dominated from the start through the air and on the ground. They were on pace to surpass the school record of 80 points before they backed off in the fourth quarter.

East Texas A&M: The Lions punted seven times and couldn’t generate much offense, averaging just 2.9 yards per carry.

Up next:

Florida State: Has a bye. The Seminoles next host Kent State on Sept. 20.

East Texas A&M has a bye. The Lions next play at Grambling on Sept. 20.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.