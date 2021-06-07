Florida State football's Sunshine Showcase offers unique recruiting experience

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In an event unlike any other the Sunshine Showcase brought together over 2,000 prospective student-athletes from the state of Florida and beyond to the Capital City in hopes to draw attention from college football programs all across the country.

Over 60 college and university football programs were represented in Sunday’s mega camp put together by Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell and his staff. After 15 long months of a recruiting dead period both student-athletes and coaches alike we’re more than happy to be a part of an event like this. One that will hopefully begin to bring back a sense of normalcy into the recruiting process as we head into 2021 season.

“It’s by far the largest camp that I’ve ever been a part of. I think almost 2,000 kids throughout the day. So it’s just a phenomenal opportunity for prospective student-athletes to get in front of college coaches and to get back on the field," says Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons."

“We’re excited to be here and happy that coach (Mike) Norvell and his staff invited us. We’ve got our huge camp at the end of the week so recruiting is in full force right now," adds Valdosta State head football coach Gary Goff."

