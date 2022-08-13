Florida State football wraps up practice in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two days of taking practice on the road in Jacksonville wrapped up Friday for the Florida State football team.

This week was what head coach Mike Norvell called this team's "move" week, and he's looking to discover the identity of this football team.

He said he's seen consistent growth, guys are responding, and they are working hard. Coach said he wanted to continue to apply pressure to them Friday, and seeing how they continue to respond to it will truly show the measure of this team.

"Talked about that irritability. It's real," he said. "It's going to show up in a game, you might get beat on a play, whatever scenario might arise, you have to be able to handle those emotions and still go be your best. I like what this week has been, I like what I've been seeing from this team. We just have to keep growing up."

Florida State scrimmages Saturday, and after that they will return to practice on Tuesday.