Florida State football undefeated, riding high as they enter polls for first time since 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State is 4-0 on the year after a big 44 to 14 win over Boston College, and what a difference a year makes. At this time last season, the Seminoles were 0-4, now they're undefeated and ranked for the first time in four years.

"We're here at Florida state and there is a great expectation and a great sense of pride in a our program, and I love that," said head coach Mike Norvell during his weekly press conference.

It's a product of the bye in to what Norvell has been preaching since he arrived on campus, and now we are starting to see the results.

"I said that in the opening press conference before camp, these guys care about Florida State," he said. "They care about each other, and that matters. I think that shows up when they're out there on the field. When you have a group that is willing to invest in something other than themselves, there should be a sense of pride and that's something that's made this program what it is."

The Seminoles can become 5-0 on the year this weekend when they host Wake Forest. Kick-off is set for 3:30, and as of now, that game still set to be played.

