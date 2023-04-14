Florida State football to show off new faces at Saturday's spring game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spring football. As long as it seems to take from that final game to get to it, it's over in just 15 short practices. For Florida State, spring practice officially caps off Monday, but their spring debut is this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

It's the first chance for fans of the program to get their first look at what this team could look like this fall, but spring is the time to blend experience with new faces, and with the transfers Florida State got this offseason, that's what they've been working towards.

Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen talked after Thursday's practice, the final before Saturday, and he talked about one of those new faces, Valdosta product and South Carolina transfer, Jaheim Bell, who he said has fit right in.

Jacob Kupferman/AP South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell (0) reacts after defeating Clemson 31-30 in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

"He's starting to understand how strong he is in his lower body," he said of Bell. "Even though he's not a big typical end live tight end he can actually handle himself in those situations and all the other situations in the backfield or out on the perimeter he handles himself well, so I think all phases of his game, but that blocking element stands out the most."

Mark Zaleski/AP South Carolina running back Jaheim Bell (0) runs past Vanderbilt cornerback Tyson Russell (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Saturday's Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase is at 4 p.m.

