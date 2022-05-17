Florida State football to play LSU, Florida in primetime on ABC 27 this fall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team will play two regular season games against Southeastern Conference teams this fall on national broadcast television exclusively on ABC 27 in the Tallahassee, Thomasville and Valdosta television market (Big Bend and southwest Georgia).

The Florida State University athletics department announced Tuesday that the Seminoles’ Week 1 game against Louisiana State will be played Sunday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The contest against LSU on Labor Day weekend will be played at the New Orleans Caesars Superdome as a neutral site game.

The Seminoles' matchup against the Tigers will be the first meeting between the programs since the 1991 season.

FSU’s regular season finale on Friday, Nov. 25 will be played at Doak Campbell Stadium against rival Florida.

The contest is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

According to FSU athletics, FSU’s game against UF will be the first Thanksgiving Friday primetime game ever on ABC.

FSU athletics adds this year’s game will mark only the second time the teams have met in the regular season on a non-Saturday.

The 1979 game was also held on Friday, and Florida State won that matchup 27-16 in Gainesville to complete an 11-0 regular season.

FSU begins the 2022 college football season Saturday, Aug. 27 with a home game against Duquesne, a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program.