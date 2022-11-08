Florida State football to maintain focus on matchup with Syracuse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team is enjoying the start to this new week, now back inside the top 25 and bowl eligible following their 42-point win over Miami.

It was a big weekend for a team hoping to win out, but you ask Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell, his guys have no plans of looking too far ahead, as they will see a tough Syracuse squad this weekend and the Orange have their full attention.

"I can't talk to you about two weeks from now, or three weeks from now or any of that, but I know that we can control this week," said Norvell. "That is what I want to see, and that is what this team knows we need to do because this is a great challenge that is ahead on Saturday and for us it is about being our best when we get to that point, but we have to capitalize on every day this week."

And that matchup with the Orange is set for Saturday night up in New York, with kickoff set for 8 p.m.