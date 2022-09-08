Florida State football team works through bye week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell made it clear after Sunday night's win over LSU that this team still has work to do, and coach was not happy with the way they worked to accomplish that on Wednesday.

"I thought today was an average practice," he said. "I thought it was the first average practice we've had since we started up. Ultimately it's a choice we have to make of what we want to be."

Norvell said this team lacked intensity Wednesday, adding it wasn't where it needed to be. The Seminoles do have time to get things right. They are off this weekend before playing at Louisville next Friday night, a road game that has proved dangerous after a big win before.

"Last time we took this trip to where we are going, we'd just beaten a team that was highly rated, and we went and got embarrassed," he said, referencing when they beat then fifth ranked North Carolina in 2020 before going on the road and losing 48-16 to Louisville. "We didn't respond very well to success. When you win a game, yes I'm excited we won the game. I don't think we played our best football game, so I'm pissed about that."

That match-up with Louisville is set for Friday, September 16th at 7:30 p.m.