Florida State football team to play in Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the first time since the 2019 college football season, the Florida State University football team will be playing in a bowl game.

Sunday, it was announced the Seminoles were selected to play in the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Thursday, Dec. 29 against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN at 5:30 p.m.

WTXL ABC 27's Alison Posey and Kyle Logan will keep you up to date on coverage of Florida State versus Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Book those trips to Orlando! We’ll face Oklahoma in the 2022 @CheezItBowl on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 5:30pm #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/lvbJROzjxT — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 4, 2022

“We are very pleased to be going to the Cheez-It Bowl,” said Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said in a statement. “We know that our student-athletes will have a phenomenal experience as the Cheez-It Bowl and the city of Orlando are known for their wonderful hospitality. This matchup of two of the most respected brands in college sports will be a national showcase for both programs, the ACC and Big 12.”

Florida State (9-3) ended the 2022 regular season with five consecutive wins to become bowl eligible.

FSU was ranked No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff top 25 rankings list released Sunday.

“I am so excited for our team to be selected to play in the Cheez-It Bowl,” head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “They have earned this opportunity through hard work, toughness and resiliency this whole year, and I’m incredibly grateful to have one more opportunity to be on the field coaching this year’s team. Playing in the state of Florida will be great for our fans to create an incredible environment during the week and at Camping World Stadium. We are looking forward to this matchup and the opportunity to continue on our CLIMB as a program.”

The 2022 Seminoles finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference's Atlantic Division just behind league champion Clemson University this fall.

FSU’s last bowl game was during the 2019 season when the Seminoles played the Arizona State University Sun Devils in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. FSU lost to ASU 20-14.

Florida State will make its first appearance in a bowl game in Orlando since the 2011 season when the No. 25 ranked Seminoles defeated Notre Dame 18-14 on Dec. 29, 2011.

Oklahoma (6-6) is led by first year head coach Brent Venables.

Alonzo Adams/AP Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables runs onto the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma won 28-13. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

The Seminoles are familiar with Venables as he was Clemson's defensive coordinator from the 2012 season through the 2021 season.

The Sooners finished seventh in the 10 team Big 12 Conference this fall.

The matchup against OU in the bowl game will be the first meeting between the programs since the 2011 regular season, which was an Oklahoma 23-13 win at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

The last time FSU and OU played in a bowl game was Jan. 1, 2001 in the Orange Bowl for the then Bowl Championship Series (BCS) national championship. The Sooners defeated the Seminoles 13-2 to claim the championship for the 2000 college football season.